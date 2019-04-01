Services Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 (734) 241-5225 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel 203 East Elm Ave. Monroe , MI 48162 View Map Service 11:00 AM Wayne Leo Bressler

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Wayne Leo Bressler, age 76 of Luna Pier, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in his home, after battling cancer.



Born January 17, 1943, in Monroe, Wayne was the son of Wayne and Lell (Souva) Bressler. A 1961 graduate of Monroe High School, he then faithfully served our country with the United States Army from September 20, 1961, until September 19, 1964. While in the Army, Wayne completed 57 jumps as a Paratrooper. He married the love of his life, Grace Balthazor, on May 8, 1976.



In 1967, Wayne began his career with Ford Motor Company at the Woodhaven Stamping Plant, retiring in 2000. He was a past member of Luna Pier Baptist Church and was currently a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Toledo. Wayne was an avid bowler and in 1974 bowled a perfect 300 game at the Monroe Sports Center. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and visiting the family cottage in Hillsdale, but his most treasured times were those spent with his family and Monday night card games.



Wayne leaves to cherish his memory, Grace, his wife of the past 42 years; children: Bryan (Lisa) Bressler of Ortonville, Daniel Waldron of Luna Pier, Vince (Connie) Waldron of Temperance, Kay (Rani) Bressler of Romulus, Victoria (Heather) Bressler of Westminster,



California and Rebecca (Michael) Wandersee of Toledo; 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; his siblings: Allen (Pat) Bressler of Newport, Ronald (Kathy) Bresser of Newport and Janice Cronnewitt of Temperance; as well as his faithful companion, his dog Lucy.



Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents: an infant brother Randy Bressler; a sister Marie Cousino and an infant granddaughter.



A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Friends may call Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Services will be Thursday with Military Honors at 11 a.m. by the VFW Post 1138, followed by the funeral officiated by Rev. Brian Shaffer.



For more information, to send a floral arrangement or the leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com. Published in Monroe News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries