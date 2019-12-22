|
Wesley Ferrell Jones Jr. was born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 27, 1948. He was the son of the late Wesley Ferrell Jones Sr. and the late Anna Lee (Dunn) Jones.
Wesley grew up in Detroit, Michigan and was a 1967 graduate of Western High School.
Following graduation, he took employment with the Ford Motor Company.
He soon left Ford Motor to serve his country in the United States Army. He would proudly serve from January 18, 1968 until January 15, 1971. Wesley would receive an honorable but disabled discharge from the service due to agent orange.
He married the love of his life, the former, Gloria Jean Muirhead on January 30, 1976 in Detroit. The couple had a special bond, and Wesley particularly enjoyed spoiling his bride. They enjoyed playing the horses, computer games, and playing bingo.
Wesley was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
In 2011, the couple would move to Monroe to make their home. Wesley was extremely fond of his baby: Frisky.
Wesley Ferrell Jones Jr., age 71, of Monroe passed away at home on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by his beloved wife on July 6, 2015; and three siblings: John Tully, Brenda Kay Henderson, and Joyce Ilene Sheets.
To cherish his memory, Wesley leaves his four-legged companion, chihuahua: Frisky; two sisters: Carol (Roy) Miller of Beaver, Kentucky and Patricia "Pat" Sue Hall of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two brothers: Thomas Lee (Deniz) Jones of Florida and Charles Richard Jones of Ohio; two beloved aunts: Edith Surbaugh of Charleston, West Virginia and Reba Dunn of Nitro, West Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews, and two best friends: "Chicken" and "Smoke".
Friends may gather from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 1:30 pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road in Holly, Michigan.
Memorials for those who desire are suggested Organizations.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019