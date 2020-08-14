Wilbert Walter Matthes, 92 yrs of Ida, MI. Died in Fountain View of Monroe, Tuesday August 11, 2020, where he had been since hip surgery.
Due to COVID-19, all services are private and burial will take place at Lulu Cemetery.
Born March 12, 1928, in Monroe, MI. Wilbert was the son of Walter and Mamie (Piehl) Matthes. He was a 1943 Lambertville High School Graduate. Attended Adrian College where he met the love of his life. He married Margaret "Peg" Doster on November 19, 1949, in Ottawa Lake, MI. They were married for 65 yrs and had five children. Margaret "Peg" died November 18, 2015.
Wilbert and Margaret "Peg" moved to Ida in 1950. Wilbert was an entrepreneur. Together they owned and operated Matthes Evergreen Farm, from 1960-2016. A carpenter by trade, he also owned and operated Matthes Cabinets until 1990. He was strong in his Faith with God, was a founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. A member of Commodores of Harmony, Maumee, OH (Past President), Floral City Barbershop, Monroe, MI, "The Long and Short of It" Quartet, Small Business Association, Aircraft Owner and Pilot Association, EAA Experimental Aviation Association, National Christmas Tree Association, Michigan and Ohio Christmas Tree Growers Association. He loved to fly his airplane, fishing, barbershop singing, enjoyed his grandkids and all their activities, and riding his gator with his dog "Pugsley." Wilbert and Peg wanted to do their part to increase the bluebird population, they built and maintained over 100 bluebird houses on the farm.
Survivors include: his children, Marvin (Wilma), Karl (Diane), Kathy (Gary) Honomichl, Kris (John) Ray; grandchildren, Tennille (Ralph) Budlowski Eric (Kristina) Honomichl, Kari Honomichl, Ian, Michael, Elise, Lindsey Zawacki, Adam (Christina) Glaser, Colleen (Gage) Stewart, 8 great-grandchildren and his dog Pugsley. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son, Norman.
Memorials can be made to: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Humane Society of Monroe or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
