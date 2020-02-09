Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Rd.
Temperance, MI
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Rd.
Temperance, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Rd.
Temperance, MI
Wilfred Ralph Scheuer


1925 - 2020
Wilfred Ralph Scheuer Obituary
Wilfred Ralph Scheuer, 94, of Petersburg, MI, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Aspen Grove in Lambertville, MI. Born June 19th, 1925, in Erie, MI, he was the son of George E.and Viola S. (Williams) Scheuer. Ralph proudly served his Country in the U.S. Navy.

Ralph was a member of the American Legion Post# 514 in Ida, MI. and M.A.R.C. Model A Club of Toledo. He enjoyed Traveling, Watching sports, and was known for his quick wit, kind and compassionate spirit.

Ralph is preceded in death by his 1st wife Doris; infant daughter, Patricia; son, Thomas and grandson, Zachary also his 3 Sisters and 3 Brothers.

Surviving are his loving 2nd wife of 19 years, Jennie Lee (Cook) Scheuer; children, Vonnie (Randall) Hawk, Michael (Sandra) Scheuer, Mary E. Scheuer, Charles Scheuer, Jeanette (John) Shouse, Theresa (Todd) Dashner, Mary (Alfred) Rizkallah and Pamela (Michael) Pavuk; step-daughters, Susan Neely and Debra Perry; 22 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Emmanuel (Pauline) Scheuer; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, with VFW Services at 7 p.m. Funeral services on Tuesday will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Interment with Military Honors at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Temperance, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Society.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 9, 2020
