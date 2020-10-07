1/1
Willard T. "Woody" Pfluge
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard T. "Woody" Pfluge, 64 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born September 11, 1956, in Monroe, Woody was the son of the late George E. and Annabelle (Bogedine) Pfluge. He was a 1974 graduate of Jefferson High School.
On July 4, 1975, Woody married his beloved wife, the former Cheri L. Carr, at Christ Lutheran Church in Monroe.
Woody began his career as a mechanic in 1975 working for Harry May Chevrolet. In 1982 he went to Ed Harwood Buick Pontiac where he worked full time until 2005. He continued working part time at Ed Harwood's until his retirement in 2010.
Woody was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Monroe. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, yardwork and traveling. His favorite travel destination was Myrtle Beach.
Woody is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Cheri; his stepfather, Shelby Carter; a sister, Diane Oley of Monroe; a brother, George (Pat) Pfluge of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by a sister Judy Hammac-Pfluge; a brother in law, Edward Joseph Oley; and a half-brother, Donald Nation.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-7 p.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161, where funeral services celebrating Woody's life will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. David Hively, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, will officiate. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
I went to Trinity with George. My deepest sympathy ito your family. Rosemary Kaufman Ferguson
Rosemary Ferguson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved