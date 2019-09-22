|
|
William A. Bruck, age 88, of Carleton, passed away September 20, 2019 at Fountain View of Monroe. Bill was born March 20, 1931 in Maybee to Frank and Gertrude (Eby) Bruck. He serviced in the US Army from January 26, 1953 to December 22, 1954. He married Alice Oberleiter June 7, 1958 at St. Patrick Church, Carleton by Fr. Howard Hungerford. He was employed at the Ford Stamping Plant in Monroe for more than 42 years retiring in 1993. Bill was a member of Divine Grace Parish, Ash Senior Citizens and VFW Post 4093, Carleton. He enjoyed playing cards, going to dances, fishing and watching sports on TV.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alice Bruck; children, W. Arnold (Janice) Bruck, June (Karl) Ehnis, Cynthia Bruck and Allen (Dee Maurice) Bruck, siblings, Gertrude Bruck and Jerome (Linda) Bruck; seven grandchildren, Cheryl Bruck, Rachel Ehnis, Scott Bruck, Chad Ehnis, Maggie Sargent, Alex Bruck and Zachary Bruck.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Henry, Frank Jr, and Richard.
The family will receive guests Tuesday September 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Martenson Funeral Home Liedel Chapel 9061 Raisin St. Maybee, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. He will lie instate Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. with Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at Divine Grace Parish, Carleton (St. Patrick Church). Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maybee with military honors. Arrangements are being handled by Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, Toledo (419-473-0300).
Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Grace Parish or Elara Hospice in Bill's memory.
To leave a special message for Bill's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 22, 2019