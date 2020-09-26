William A. McCarty II (Billy), 33, passed away before his time on September 20, 2020.
Will was born in Monroe, Michigan. He was the son of the late William A and Rebecca (Williams) McCarty; brother of Vincent McCarty, Victor (Shanie) McCarty, Jody McCarty, Steven (Rich) McCarty, Savannah (Gary) Adams, and the late Johnny McCarty.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and niece Heather McCarty.
Will is survived by his children, Zandyr McCarty, Gavin McCarty and Makenna McCarty; girlfriend, Christine Santia; "Granny" Vera (the late David) Williams; nieces and nephews Dalton McCarty, Chelsea McCarty, Aryana McCarty, Silas Adams, Clayton Adams, and many cousins.
Will loved sports and working out; and he always strove to be the best. He enjoyed playing basketball and football, and was known for his skills on the basketball court. Will shared his love of sports with his children, and many cherished memories were made of his teaching them basketball and football only later to be "schooled" by them. His smile and kind heart will be remembered by friends and loved ones. Will was proud to say he was recently baptized by Reverend Kenny Goins and became a member of the Kentucky Park Missionary Baptist Church.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and our State's mandates, we are limited to the number of people allowed into our facility and no food or beverages will be permitted inside our building. Friends may gather Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 and Monday September 28, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church 4275 West Dunbar Road, Monroe, Michigan 48161, with Reverend Gary Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Online guests may share words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.