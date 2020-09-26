1/1
William Arthur "Billy" McCarty II
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. McCarty II (Billy), 33, passed away before his time on September 20, 2020.
Will was born in Monroe, Michigan. He was the son of the late William A and Rebecca (Williams) McCarty; brother of Vincent McCarty, Victor (Shanie) McCarty, Jody McCarty, Steven (Rich) McCarty, Savannah (Gary) Adams, and the late Johnny McCarty.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and niece Heather McCarty.
Will is survived by his children, Zandyr McCarty, Gavin McCarty and Makenna McCarty; girlfriend, Christine Santia; "Granny" Vera (the late David) Williams; nieces and nephews Dalton McCarty, Chelsea McCarty, Aryana McCarty, Silas Adams, Clayton Adams, and many cousins.
Will loved sports and working out; and he always strove to be the best. He enjoyed playing basketball and football, and was known for his skills on the basketball court. Will shared his love of sports with his children, and many cherished memories were made of his teaching them basketball and football only later to be "schooled" by them. His smile and kind heart will be remembered by friends and loved ones. Will was proud to say he was recently baptized by Reverend Kenny Goins and became a member of the Kentucky Park Missionary Baptist Church.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and our State's mandates, we are limited to the number of people allowed into our facility and no food or beverages will be permitted inside our building. Friends may gather Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 and Monday September 28, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church 4275 West Dunbar Road, Monroe, Michigan 48161, with Reverend Gary Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Online guests may share words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Beth williams
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved