William Arvil Ranger was born on May 8, 1963, in Monroe, Michigan. He was one of three children born from the late Joseph D. Ranger Sr., Kathleen (Heisler) and William Strickler. At a young age, his parents moved from Michigan to Minnesota. At age 5, his family moved to Vermont where he received his education and graduated from South Burlington High with his class.
In Vermont, William worked in a wildflower field, where he met the love of his life, the former Sheila Maynard. They married on December 22, 1984, and where blessed with two children. To support his family, he worked as a painter for many years until he medically retired.
He was a natural outdoorsman and enjoyed being one with nature hunting and fishing. William liked mud trucks and spent countless hours working on cars. He loved listening to music and especially loved Rock and Roll and was a huge Beatles fan. William loved making those around him laugh by telling and playing practical jokes and especially loved getting a rise out of people. He looked forward to quiet evenings in the comfort of his home, watching his favorite television shows including Ridiculousness and NCIS.
Above anything, William was a family man. He enjoyed time spent with his wife, children and those that meant the most to him. His stubborn, yet loving nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by his family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
William Arvil Ranger, age 56, of Hilton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Dundee. His passing is preceded by his son: Michael Dallas Ranger and his father: Joseph D. Ranger Sr.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his beloved wife of 34 years: Sheila Ranger; his son: William (Paige) Ranger; his parents: Kathleen and William Stickler; his brother: Joseph Dallas Ranger Jr.; his sister: Alta (Michael) Dolan and many extended family members and friends.
Friends may gather on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee, 297 Tecumseh Street, (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. also at Merkle's, with Pastor Don Brown from Calvary Baptist Church, Dundee officiating.
