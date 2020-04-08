Monroe News Obituaries
|
William B. Carrigan


1947 - 2020
William B. Carrigan Obituary
William B. Carrigan, 72 years, a resident of Monroe, Michigan since 1969, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Born July 8, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, Bill was the son of the late William and Virginia, (Gilbo) Carrigan. Bill graduated with honors from St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Indiana in 1969 with a BA in political science and from Central Michigan University in 1982 with an MA in management.

On March 17, 1978, Bill married his beloved wife, the former Linda L. Houser, in Monroe. Sadly, she preceded him in death on November 19, 2017, after 39 years of marriage.

Bill taught at St. John The Baptist Catholic School in Monroe. He then went on to work in traffic management at Ford Motor Company, from which he retired.

Bill was a born-again Christian, receiving the Lord Jesus Christ on December 20, 1975. He was a member of Stewart Road Church of God, Delta Nu Alpha National Transportation Fraternity and the National Association of Purchasing Management. He was also an ICC practitioner.

Bill is survived by two loving stepchildren; Dorinda L. Doty of Ypsilanti, MI and Donald W. LaBeau of Chino Valley, AZ, three cherished grandchildren; Hollis (Jamaal) Hodges, Ryan (Lindsay) LaBeau and Travis Hill, two treasured great grandchildren; Lincoln and Kameron and a sister; Gayle Johnson of Chandler, AZ.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, private family visitation was held at Bacarella Funeral Home and he was interred next to his wife, Linda, at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Stewart Road Church of God.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 8, 2020
