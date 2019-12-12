|
|
William "Anthony" Blunt was born in Monroe on March 30, 1951. He was one of six children born from the union of the late William C. and Maggie R. (Page) Blunt. He attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1970.
Anthony was a great father and proud of his two daughters. To support his family, he worked as a supervisor at Detroit Edison for 32 years before retiring in 2005. Pastor Blunt co-founded, a non-denominational Christian church, Christ Love Fellowship Church in Monroe with Angela Ayres-Blunt. The church began with seven people and grew to more than fifty heads of household. During Pastor Blunt's tenure, he built two houses for the disadvantaged and created a jail ministry where he taught and spread the Gospel to inmates.
As a young man, he loved fishing and hunting in northern Michigan, gardening, and working outdoors. Anthony was also skilled at woodworking; his many projects included a small-scale house for his daughters complete with windows, doors, and even carpet. He had been a Golden Gloves Boxer.
Anthony's faith was a staple of his life. A very caring person, he was extremely concerned about his community. He was an example to others and is remembered by his family for his devotion to his grandchildren, generosity to all, strong work ethic, a comforter to the sick and shut-ins, and an individual who was never ashamed of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Pastor William A. Blunt, age 68, of Monroe passed away at FountainView, on Friday, December 6, 2019. His passing was preceded by his parents.
To cherish his memory, Anthony leaves two daughters: Stephanie A. Blunt and Sharelle (Eric) McDonald both of Monroe; three sisters; Myrna J. Stockard of Monroe, Brenda Y. Brown of Herndon, Virginia, Marva D. (Jeffrey) Woods of Monroe, two brothers; Gary A. (Stacy) Blunt of Monroe, Martin S. (Rebecca) Blunt of Monroe, nine grandchildren; Anthony Colón, Judah Blunt, Isiah McDonald, Adam McDonald, Noah McDonald, Christian Linsey, Michael McDonald, Barak McDonald, and Aaliyah Blunt all of Monroe, many nieces and nephews, and numerous relatives and friends.
Friends may gather from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Christ Love Fellowship Church, 5619 East Dunbar Road, Monroe, Michigan 48161. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m., also at the church, with his nephew Pastor Spencer Blunt officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn. Merkle Funeral Service, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Love Fellowship Church. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 12, 2019