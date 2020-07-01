William C. Fox, 48 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his home. He had been in ill health for several years.
Born September 25, 1971, in Monroe, Bill was the son of Carol L. (Arnold) Fairchild and Gary L. Fox. Bill was of the Lutheran Faith and was a graduate of Monroe High School.
Bill worked as a mechanic for Swan Yacht Basin and for Groulx Automotive, before taking a medical retirement.
Bill is survived by his loving mother, Carol L. Fairchild of Monroe, his father, Gary L. Fox of Las Vegas, NV, two children; Devan (Jake) Clark of Petersburg, MI, and Hunter Clark of Toledo, OH, a brother, Thomas L. (Robert Hurse) Fox of Newport, MI, and two grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, his stepfather, Carl Fairchild and several aunts and uncles.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation will be held and services will be private.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Monroe County Animal Control.
Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, is assisting Bill's family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Born September 25, 1971, in Monroe, Bill was the son of Carol L. (Arnold) Fairchild and Gary L. Fox. Bill was of the Lutheran Faith and was a graduate of Monroe High School.
Bill worked as a mechanic for Swan Yacht Basin and for Groulx Automotive, before taking a medical retirement.
Bill is survived by his loving mother, Carol L. Fairchild of Monroe, his father, Gary L. Fox of Las Vegas, NV, two children; Devan (Jake) Clark of Petersburg, MI, and Hunter Clark of Toledo, OH, a brother, Thomas L. (Robert Hurse) Fox of Newport, MI, and two grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, his stepfather, Carl Fairchild and several aunts and uncles.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation will be held and services will be private.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Monroe County Animal Control.
Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, is assisting Bill's family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 1, 2020.