William C. Fox
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Fox, 48 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his home. He had been in ill health for several years.
Born September 25, 1971, in Monroe, Bill was the son of Carol L. (Arnold) Fairchild and Gary L. Fox. Bill was of the Lutheran Faith and was a graduate of Monroe High School.
Bill worked as a mechanic for Swan Yacht Basin and for Groulx Automotive, before taking a medical retirement.
Bill is survived by his loving mother, Carol L. Fairchild of Monroe, his father, Gary L. Fox of Las Vegas, NV, two children; Devan (Jake) Clark of Petersburg, MI, and Hunter Clark of Toledo, OH, a brother, Thomas L. (Robert Hurse) Fox of Newport, MI, and two grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, his stepfather, Carl Fairchild and several aunts and uncles.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation will be held and services will be private.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Monroe County Animal Control.
Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, is assisting Bill's family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved