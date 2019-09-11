Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home

William Cangealose


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Cangealose Obituary
William Cangealose, age 87 of Monroe, MI passed away Saturday September 7, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Thursday September 12 ,2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. where a funeral service will immediately follow with Fr. Jerry Cupple officiating. Interment will be private.

Born April 18, 1932 in Rockwood, MI William was born to the late Sam and Mary (Zerillo) Cangealose. He went on to graduate from Monroe High School in 1950. William married Yvonne Burnard in Toledo, OH in 1962. He was a longtime meat cutter for Gruber's then Food Town Market where he retired after 42 years in 1997. He was also a farmer for many years.

William had an extraordinary work ethic and was a very hard worker. Years ago, he enjoyed bowling for Gruber's. For William farming was a job and a hobby which he loved to do. In his spare time, he tended to his garden. Most importantly, William always made his family a priority and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Yvonne; a son: James (Roxanne) Cangealose of Dundee, MI; two brothers: Sam Cangealose and John (Ruby) Cangealose both of Monroe, MI; a sister: Grace Adrian of Dundee, MI; two grandchildren: Rhonda (Ben) Ratliff and Zachary (Aimee) Cangealose; as well as 4 great-grandchildren: Brayden Ratliff, Lily Ratliff, Evelyn Cangealose, and Nora Cangealose.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by two sisters: Cecilia Costelli and Josephine Browning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .

Online condolences may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now