William Cangealose, age 87 of Monroe, MI passed away Saturday September 7, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Thursday September 12 ,2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. where a funeral service will immediately follow with Fr. Jerry Cupple officiating. Interment will be private.
Born April 18, 1932 in Rockwood, MI William was born to the late Sam and Mary (Zerillo) Cangealose. He went on to graduate from Monroe High School in 1950. William married Yvonne Burnard in Toledo, OH in 1962. He was a longtime meat cutter for Gruber's then Food Town Market where he retired after 42 years in 1997. He was also a farmer for many years.
William had an extraordinary work ethic and was a very hard worker. Years ago, he enjoyed bowling for Gruber's. For William farming was a job and a hobby which he loved to do. In his spare time, he tended to his garden. Most importantly, William always made his family a priority and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Yvonne; a son: James (Roxanne) Cangealose of Dundee, MI; two brothers: Sam Cangealose and John (Ruby) Cangealose both of Monroe, MI; a sister: Grace Adrian of Dundee, MI; two grandchildren: Rhonda (Ben) Ratliff and Zachary (Aimee) Cangealose; as well as 4 great-grandchildren: Brayden Ratliff, Lily Ratliff, Evelyn Cangealose, and Nora Cangealose.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by two sisters: Cecilia Costelli and Josephine Browning.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 11, 2019