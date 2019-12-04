|
Longtime Monroe resident W. David Reisig, 73, passed away at his residence in Dundee, MI on Dec 1st. Friends are invited to a memorial gathering and celebration of David's life at 129 Lounge in downtown Monroe on Saturday Dec 7th from 11am to 2pm.
David was born Jan 3rd, 1946 in Ann Arbor to Edmund W. "Bill" Reisig and Colleen (Colling) Reisig Jr. He attended Monroe High School where he excelled in swimming and baseball. He later attended Cleary Business College as well as serving in the National Guard before returning to Monroe to manage the family dry cleaning business, Reisig Cleaners. David later moved to Orlando, Fla where he owned Patsios Restaurant and was involved in other business ventures. He eventually moved back to Monroe and was a real estate broker.
David was formerly married to Colleen (Harrington) Steele and had 2 sons Kevin and Josh. He was a proud grandpa and loved spending time with his grandsons. Other than family David's biggest love was sports, especially golf. He was involved in golf leagues in Monroe and Dundee. He also was a very important part of fundraising for his son's charity golf outing for 20 years.
He continued playing baseball and softball recreationally after college and coached baseball as well. David was extremely passionate about the University of Michigan especially Michigan football. He had season tickets for many years and was a member of the M Club, attending regular luncheons.
David had a gregarious personality and if you met him even once he would refer to you as his friend. Besides his many friends, David is survived by his sons, Kevin (Julie) Reisig of Brownstown and Josh of Britton, MI; two grandsons Chase and Kody Reisig; three sisters Karen (Jeff) Hill, Gretchen (Bill) Mordecai, and Andrea (Steve) Nichols; his aunt Mary Minugh and cousin Polly Minugh. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Bed Ministries or Military Families of Monroe County.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019