William (Bill) Edward Owens, age 71, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born in Monroe to the late Hubert Junior Owens and late Tempie Cordilia (Crutchfield) Owens on July 5, 1948. Bill had one child, Frances Owens, with the late Rev. Sharyn Osmond. Bill spent years with Ruth Brown until her passing and loved her family.
Bill leaves behind his daughter, Frances Owens of Farwell; one grandson, Dustin (Samantha) Owens of Farwell; one great granddaughter, Vanessa Owens of Farwell; two brothers, Parks (Pete) (Carlaine) Owens of Temperance, and Bernie (Dorothy) Owens of LaSalle; significant other, Yvonne Fuqua of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by four siblings: James H. Owens, Fred Owens, Ernie Owens, and Shirley Owens.
Bill had many jobs throughout his life. He was a farmer, tow truck driver, scrapper, mechanic, worked at several factories including Modern Packing, worked at/with several restaurants including Duffs, Fifth Wheel, Farmers Café and R Diner. Bill also spent over 12 years caring for Essie Guy before her passing. Bill loved to fish. It was his favorite thing to do. He was very mechanical and could fix just about anything. He loved to travel, go to flea markets and garage sales, and was willing to help anyone that he could. He will truly be missed.
Due to the current regulations set forth in response to the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rupp Funeral Home. Bill will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to the family in care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 26, 2020