William Earl Bodenmiller was born in Detroit on December 23, 1945. He was the son of the late Homer A. and Genava Mae (Smith) Bodenmiller. When Bill was quite young his father would pass away. At this time his aunt, Bonita Joyce Smith, would move in to raise the children. Bill was a 1963 graduate of Western High School. Later he would continue his studies to earn his Degree in Civil Engineering.
Bill enlisted in the United States Army and became one of the elite Green Beret. He would serve honorably from August of 1966-January 1989, spending three tours in Vietnam and being injured five times. For his exceptional service and bravery, Bill, was awarded three purple hearts, three bronze stars: two with valor, and a silver star.
Bill was also very active, working in the automotive industry for forty years. He performed in many capacities from car sales, management, consultant for Ford Motor Company, and had owned three dealerships in Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana. On numerous occasions, Bill, had earned the prestigious Ford President's Award. He would retire in 2005.
Bill was awarded the key to the City of Dearborn for saving a police officer's life. This event also awarded him the privilege of wearing the Navy Trident on his Army uniform.
In October 1987, Bill, would meet a special lady, Sandy (Moore) Cousino, a dealership office manager. The two quickly became good friends. In 2000, they began dating and finally in 2017 he asked for her hand in marriage.
Bill was a food connoisseur, and in fact had a knack for finding great places to eat. He was a member of the NRA, enjoyed hunting and collecting guns, military memorabilia, and watching John Wayne movies.
Bill, age 74, of Monroe passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Emergency Department of ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by a sister: Carol Shirley Westveer; and a stepson: Dennis Cousino.
To cherish his memory he leaves a beloved wife: Sandy of Monroe; two children: Rhonda (Don) Baron of Clarkston and John (Sally) Bodenmiller of Olathe, Kansas; a step daughter: Heather Mesagna of Dearborn; two grandchildren: Christian (Mikela) and Christopher Bodenmiller; five step grandchildren: Zoe and Mary Catherine Matje, Cailyn (Steven) Flood, Madison and Grayson Cousino; one great granddaughter, the apple of his eye, 3 year old: Jazelle.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. Military honors will be provided by Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1138 at 11:00 a.m. Friday also at Merkle's, followed by a Celebration of His Life with Chaplain Paul Bentley officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the s Project or the Salvation Army. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 26, 2020