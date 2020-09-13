1/1
William Edward Houser
1951 - 2020
William Edward Houser, 68 years, of Ida, MI, died Thursday September 10, 2020, in his residence. Friends may call at the Erie Union Cemetery, Erie, MI, from 10 AM until the services at 11AM. Burial will be in Erie Union Cemetery, Erie, MI.
Born November 4, 1951, in Toledo, OH, William was the son of Charles and Joyce (Nelson) Houser. He was an 1969 Ida High School graduate and later earned his Journeyman Millwright certification through The Ford Motor Company. He married Terrie Berry on May 8, 1981, in Monroe, MI. He worked as a Journeyman Millwright for The Ford Motor Company, Monroe Plant, and then Allen Park as part of the EMDO for 32 years, retiring on March 1, 2020. He was a member of the American Legion Post 2025. He loved hunting and collecting.
Survivors include his wife, Terrie; son, Travis (Sierra); sisters, Linda Hauser and Shirley Ann (Keith) Johnson; and grandchildren, Adalynn and Connor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Craig Houser.
Memorials for Mr. Houser can be made to the family.
Service will be Monday at Erie Union Cemetery.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
September 12, 2020
I remember Bill from our Ida High trip to Europe after we graduated in 1969. He was a fun loving guy. So sorry for your loss.
Judy Novak Kelly
Classmate
September 12, 2020
Bill was my friend, coworker, and fellow music appreciater. Harmonica was his thing. Good witty jokes. Always had a smile ready for you. I already miss him. Regards to Terry his wife also and the family.
Dale a Lardie
Coworker
September 12, 2020
Billy was part of the small group that went to Europe, summer of '69. I remember the shenanigans he got into while we were there. I only knew Billy from school and that trip but I very much enjoyed his personality. I am so sorry for your loss-he was a good person.
Vickie Upchurch McCaslin
Classmate
September 11, 2020
Bill was a great guy n friend when we were in high school. Sorry for your loss.
Debbi Lauderman Klem
Classmate
