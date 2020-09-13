William Edward Houser, 68 years, of Ida, MI, died Thursday September 10, 2020, in his residence. Friends may call at the Erie Union Cemetery, Erie, MI, from 10 AM until the services at 11AM. Burial will be in Erie Union Cemetery, Erie, MI.
Born November 4, 1951, in Toledo, OH, William was the son of Charles and Joyce (Nelson) Houser. He was an 1969 Ida High School graduate and later earned his Journeyman Millwright certification through The Ford Motor Company. He married Terrie Berry on May 8, 1981, in Monroe, MI. He worked as a Journeyman Millwright for The Ford Motor Company, Monroe Plant, and then Allen Park as part of the EMDO for 32 years, retiring on March 1, 2020. He was a member of the American Legion Post 2025. He loved hunting and collecting.
Survivors include his wife, Terrie; son, Travis (Sierra); sisters, Linda Hauser and Shirley Ann (Keith) Johnson; and grandchildren, Adalynn and Connor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Craig Houser.
Memorials for Mr. Houser can be made to the family.
Service will be Monday at Erie Union Cemetery.
