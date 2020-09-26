1/
William Edwin Deinzer
1951 - 2020
William E. Deinzer
July 4, 1951-Sept. 21, 2020
William (Bill) Edwin Deinzer, age sixty nine, peacefully passed away on September 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Chelsea, Michigan.
Bill was born in Monroe, Michigan, on July 4, 1951. He married Carol Calder on June 10, 1978.
Bill was a graduate of Monroe High School. He earned an Associates of Science degree from Monroe County Community College, a Bachelor's of Science degree from Eastern Michigan University in business management, a certificate of Industrial Electricity from Henry Ford Community College, and was licensed by the State of Michigan as an Electrical Journeyman. Bill lived in Onsted and was a Mason with the Clinton, Michigan, Lodge.
Bill worked at North Star Steel as an industrial electrician, Monroe County Community College in electrical maintenance, and Dotson Electric as an electrician. He retired from the Chrysler Corporation in Dundee, Michigan, in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Edwin Deinzer, and his mother, Geraldine Kingsley (Meller) Deinzer. Bill leaves behind his wife Carol Ann Calder Deinzer; two sisters, Jeanne Deinzer and Kathleen (Deinzer) Schwartz.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Tecumseh is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Monroe News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
