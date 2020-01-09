|
William George Ochs, age 74, of Monroe, passed away the evening of Monday January 6, 2020, at his home.
William was born on October 12, 1945, to the late Anthony and Ruth (Dell) Ochs in Monroe. Growing up, William attended St. Michael the Archangel Church, where he was baptized and served as an Alter Boy. He attended Monroe High School and graduated in the class of 1964. He married Mary (Evans) Fowler on December 13, 1964.
William worked in 1967 at La-Z-Boy Furniture, where he was an Upholsterer until 1977. He joined the Laborers' Union Local 465 in Monroe (Currently the Local 499 in Ann Arbor). He was a laborer for about 25 years, spending most of this time at the Fermi II Nuclear Power Plant. He retired in 1992.
He was very active member in The Fraternal Order of Eagles. He held many different titles and in particular served as an Eagles Officer and Treasurer. William was also a member of United Way of Monroe. He was very passionate about the United Way's Project Ramp, which helped fund and build new ramps for those with mobility impairment.
In his free time, he liked to fish and golf. Most importantly, he loved spending quality time with his family.
He is survived by one son and two daughters, Bruce Ochs, Angie (Marc) Costello, and Kristie (Christian) Mantei; nine grandchildren, Ashley, Jory, Nick, Nathan, Hunter, Evan, Hanna, Zak, and Emma; and four great grandchildren, McKenzie, Sydney, Ashton, and Greyson. He is also survived by one sister, Delores (Ed) DeSloover.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Anthony and Ruth Ochs; and two sisters, Joyce Rochowiak and JoAnn Lindzy.
Memorial contributions in honor of William can be made to ProMedica Hospice of Monroe.
According to his wishes, cremation has already taken place. Everyone is invited to a luncheon on Sunday January 12, 2020, starting at 12:30 PM at the Monroe VFW Hall located at 400 Jones Ave, Monroe, MI, 48161.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 9, 2020