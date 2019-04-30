|
|
William Edward Hicks, Sr., age 89, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 27, 2019. He was in declining health for several years.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held the following day, Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cindy Semran from First Baptist Church officiating. Military honors by Monroe VFW Post 1138 will be rendered at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born September 12, 1929, in Monroe, William was the son of the late Horace and Lena (Essary) Hicks. William honorably served his country in the Army as an automotive mechanic from July 1947 to July 1950. He was employed in a variety of capacities, which included time at Consolidated Packaging as a finisher and Ford Motor Company, Milan Plant, as a Hi-Lo Driver where he retired in 1992. On June 10, 2000, William married Charlotte Kitka at Free Methodist Church in Monroe.
William was a past member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1138 and held a membership at the Moose Lodge 884 in Monroe. He also was a UAW member in Milan, MI, and at AFL-CIO. In his free time, William loved watching the Detroit Tigers and working outside in his yard. William enjoyed cowboy western films and favored the John Wayne classics. William kept busy but he especially enjoyed spending mornings at Monroe Mall where he drank coffee with his close friends.
To cherish his memory, William leaves behind his wife, Charlotte; four sons: William Hicks, Jr. of Monroe, Zale (Shirley) Hicks of Christiana, TN, Chuck (JoAnn) Hicks of Kingston, TN, Jeff (Marie) Hicks of Monroe; two daughters: Sharon (Richard) Ziegler of Monroe and Ellen (Clyde) Freeman of Englewood, TN; a brother: Leonard (Sharon) Hicks of Monroe; three step-daughters: Debra Horney of Monroe, Diane Miller of Monroe, and Denise Crook of Temperance, MI. William also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jami; two brothers: James and Marshall Hicks; and two sisters: Clara and Thelma Hicks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 30, 2019