William L. Barron, age 66, of Monroe, passed away at 10:29 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital due to cancer-related complications.
Bill was born in Monroe to the late Elton and Helen (Fetterly) Barron on May 21, 1954. He attended St. Mary Grade School and graduated from Monroe Catholic Central High School in 1972. He attended Monroe County Community College and Baker College, obtaining a master's degree in environmental engineering.
On October 10, 1975, Bill married Cheryle L. Lajiness at St. Mary Catholic Church. Together they raised two daughters. As an Environmental Engineer, Bill was employed by the City of Monroe Water Department, Ford Motor Company Monroe Plant, and Mannik & Smith Group.
Bill was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Monroe Council 1266 Knights of Columbus, Monroe Moose Lodge 884, and the Michigan Association of Realtors. His hobbies included golfing and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Cheryle Barron; two daughters, Andrea (Joe) Gaynier of Newport and Amanda (T.J.) Kettinger of Monroe; three grandchildren, Nicholas Gaynier, Drew Kettinger, and Natalie Gaynier; six siblings: Linda (Ivol) Novak of Monroe, Donna (Bob) Melvin of Monroe, Debbie (Dan) Steffes of Ida, Michele (Roy) Burke of Monroe, Joni Barron of Brownstown, and Kelly (Ron) Smith of Monroe.
In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by an infant brother.
Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22nd at Bacarella Funeral Home. Monroe Council 1266 Knights of Columbus will lead a Litany/Rosary service at 7 p.m.All visitors are reminded to follow facial covering protocols. Bill will lie in state at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church where Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated by the church pastor, Rev. Fr. David Burgard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
For anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting any of the following: American Lung Association
, Knights of Columbus Goodfellows (P.O. Box 544), or the Alzheimer's Association
.
