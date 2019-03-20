|
On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, William "Bill" Lawrence Konopka lost his battle with cancer. Leaving two daughters, Harleigh Hodge (Shawn) and Betsy Wirgau (Billy), and a grandson Shawn Hodge Jr., plus many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
Bill enjoyed spending time with family and friends, collecting tractors, tending his trees, and a retiree of Ford Motor Company after 41 years.
He was born in Paulding, OH in 1950 and died at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, MI (age 68).
He was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held this summer with family.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 20, 2019