Home

POWERED BY

William Lawrence Konopka


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Lawrence Konopka Obituary
On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, William "Bill" Lawrence Konopka lost his battle with cancer. Leaving two daughters, Harleigh Hodge (Shawn) and Betsy Wirgau (Billy), and a grandson Shawn Hodge Jr., plus many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
Bill enjoyed spending time with family and friends, collecting tractors, tending his trees, and a retiree of Ford Motor Company after 41 years.
He was born in Paulding, OH in 1950 and died at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, MI (age 68).
He was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held this summer with family.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.