|
|
William Leonard Stefansky II, age 89, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Born October 21, 1929, in Detroit, Bill was the youngest child of the late William and Clara (Jurewicz) Stefansky.
A devoted husband of 59 years, Bill married Eileen M. Makos on December 3, 1951, in Belleville, Michigan. She preceded him in death on September 1, 2010.
Bill served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from Feb. 2, 1951, until being honorably discharged on January 27, 1953, obtaining the rank of Corporal.
For 30 years, Bill worked for Ford Motor Company in Monroe, retiring March 1, 1980. He was a member of Divine Grace Parish, Maybee, and City of Monroe VFW Post 1138.
Bill enjoyed remodeling homes after retirement, attending auto shows, visiting car museums, and spending winters with his wife at their Florida home.
Bill is survived by a son, William L. Stefansky, III of Maybee; three daughters, Karen V. Kolar of Temperance, Linda M. (Edward) Carrillo of Los Angeles, California, and Susan E. Spaulding of Milan, Michigan; six grandchildren: Benjamin D. Kolar, Kate E. Kolar, Eileen R. Thompson, Jasmine N. Stefansky, Christian W. Carrillo, and Shelby S. Spaulding; four great-grandchildren: Ian M. Kolar, Morgan V. Kolar, Grant M. Kolar, and Hailey R. Kolar.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Lewandowski and Dolores Hines; and son-in-law, Daniel E. Kolar.
Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. followed by family sharing of memories. Bill will lie in state at 10 a.m. Friday at Divine Grace Parish, Maybee, where Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Rev. Fr. Michael Woroniewicz. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Maybee with military honors provided by VFW Post 1138.
Online condolences to the family may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 1, 2019