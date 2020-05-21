William Louis Eby was born on February 13, 1939, at his home, the Eby family farm in Carleton. He was the son of the late William Xavier and Edna (Yape) Eby. William attended Herkimer School and Monroe Catholic Central.
Bill was married by Father Casey to the former Joyce Yensch on October 26, 1968, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee, Michigan. A great husband, provider, and hard worker by nature he would take employment at Georgia Pacific in Milan. Bill would work as a machine operator until his retirement on May 4, 2001. Although he worked in cardboard manufacturing for many years, his true love was that of farming. Bill was able to live this passion while working many years for James "Butch" Timbers.
William was very gifted with his hands and quite mechanically inclined. He enjoyed wrenching on lawnmowers and tractors and had the ability to fix anything. He was known for his easy-going personality and his patient, kind, level-headed attitude. He was generous with his time and knowledge always willing to lend a hand.
Bill was extremely grateful and faithful throughout his life. A thoughtful and sensitive individual the world would certainly be a better place if there were more Bills in it.
Bill Eby, age 81, a lifelong resident of Carleton, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Toledo Hospital.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by brother: Anthony Eby; four infant siblings; Peter, Paul, Rosemary, and Louie; brother in-law Jerry Yensch; stepsister: Judy Liedel-Quigley; and stepbrother: Jerry Liedel.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his beloved wife of fifty-one years: Joyce of Carleton; brother-in-law: Ronald Yensch of Maybee; three sisters: Elizabeth Boitnott of Carleton and Theresa (Richard) Genord of Monroe; sister and stepbrother: Veronica and Leo Liedel of Carleton; brothers: Neil (Sharon) Liedel and David (Karen) Liedel both of Maybee; special cousin, considered sister: Patricia Earhart; step foster brothers: Vincent (Sharon) Filimon of Ohio, and Andy (Sue) Swiss of Arizona; numerous nieces and nephews, including Brian and Lori Liedel of Ida whom he thought of as his own; special niece and nephew: Rose and Tunney Standifer; great nieces and nephews; special Godson: Thurlow Bruck and special Goddaughter: Marie Werstein.
Bill will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Mary Parish, 127 North Monroe. The Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11:00 a.m., also at the church with Father Giancarlo Ghezzi officiating assisted by great nephew, Mark Tibai. The church requires that all attendees wear face coverings and that six-foot social distancing be maintained at all times. Private entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St Mary Parish, Monroe.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe (734) 384-5185. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 21, 2020.