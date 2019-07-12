William Terry Pierce was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on September 28, 1952. He was one of five children born from the union of the late William and Ada (Dixon) Pierce. Terry attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1971. He then proudly served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer from April of 1972 until April of 1974.

Terry began working for NorthStar Steel in 1981. He married the love of his life, the former Virginia Valicenti, on April 28,1989 in Monroe. Terry would spend many years as an Inspector providing for his family before retiring from Gerdau in February of 2018.

A longtime member of Kentucky Park Missionary Baptist Church, Terry's true passion was that of evangelism. For the last several years, he served the congregations of LaSalle Missionary Baptist and Grace Missionary Baptist Church. A genuine individual, with a heart of gold, Terry led off every conversation with his signature, infectious smile, never meeting a stranger. He served his Lord by preaching the gospel to all he met, always willing to pray with you.

A close second to serving his God was spending time with family. Terry was especially fond of his five grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time in the Great Smoky Mountains, road trips to visit his children, model cars and woodworking.

William "Terry" Pierce, age 66, of Monroe passed away at home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia since March of 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. His passing was preceded by his beloved parents.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife of thirty years: Virginia of Monroe; three children: Dr. Matthew J. (Tadser) Loop of Atlanta, Georgia, Kayla M. (Lt. B. Collin, United States Navy) Roof of Fairhope, Alabama, and Kelli M. Pierce of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers: Jerry (Penny) Pierce and Gary (Carol) Pierce; two sisters: Tish (Chris) Fountain and Sherri (Wally) Zub all of Monroe; and five grandchildren: Ethan, Sebastian, Barrett, Jude, and Adele.

Friends may gather from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. He will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until a Celebration of His Life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, 14260 South Dixie Highway. Pastor Delmar Moore and Pastor Joseph Baird will officiate. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.

Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort by visiting www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on July 12, 2019