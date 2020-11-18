1/1
William R. Walker
1953 - 2020
William Rea Walker, "Big Bill," (born on 04/16/1953), 67, of Flat Rock, passed away peacefully with his wife Donna by his side on 11/15/2020 at the age of 67 years.
Bill was predeceased by his parents Richard and Anne (Kovacic) Walker, his niece Christine Garrettson, and nephew Adam Garrettson.
Bill was survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Donna Lee (Passo) Walker. Lovingly remembered by his two daughters Heather (Christopher) Lada and Gail (Paul) Marks, his brother Donald Walker, his sister Deanna (James) Garrettson, his five grandchildren Mackenzie/Mason/Mallory Lada, and Colton/Chloe Marks. Bill was also survived by seven nieces and two nephews: Jennifer (Tomecsko) Leichliter and Jonathon Tomecsko, Briana (Bedillion) Moore and Maggie Bedillion, Shelby (Jestat) Hunter and Michaela Jestat, Gwen (Garrettson) Rifici, Michael Kelly and Donna Guerrera.
Bill was born in Washington PA, graduated from Trinity High School in 1971, was the drummer in a local band The Elements of Sound, and married his high school sweetheart on 08/18/1973. Bill and Donna moved to Flat Rock, MI, where he began a 42-year career at National/US Steel working in Masonry and Trucks/Cranes. Although accomplished in his career, it pales in comparison to the impact on the people in his life. Bill's love of life and huge heart made you feel as welcome and important as the family he cherished so deeply.
Visitation will be held at Molnar Funeral Home (23700 West Rd. Brownstown, MI 48183) on Wednesday 11/18/20 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m., followed by a service on Thursday 11/19 at 10 a.m.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
NOV
19
Service
10:00 AM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Funeral services provided by
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
