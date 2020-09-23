William Roger Henderson was born in Warren, Ohio, on January 20, 1931. He was one of seven children born from the union of the late Mark and Hazel (Clark) Henderson. At the age of two, his family moved to Michigan where he would attend Monroe Public Schools graduating with the Class of 1949. As a young man he was a boxer, and he remained a fan of the sport throughout his life. Bill would serve his country honorably, being drafted into the Marine Corp.
He took employment with Ford Motor at the Monroe Stamping Plant. Bill served as a Foreman and working forty-six years retiring in 1995. He was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe and soon after married the love of his life, the former Nancy Gruber, on April 7, 1956.
Bill enjoyed staying active and physically fit for many years. He also enjoyed bowling, but golf became his favorite pastime. A long-time member of Green Meadows Golf Course, Bill enjoyed golfing with his son and grandchildren. Bill cherished the time he spent with his family, especially the weekend get-togethers, swimming in his backyard pool. He enjoyed annual trips to Las Vegas and Tigers Spring Training. His friends and family remember him for his sense of humor, his kindness, and his generosity. In his later years, Bill enjoyed participating with the "Old Geezers" Trinity Lutheran Bible study.
Bill, age 89, of Monroe passed away at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020, under the care of Elara Caring Hospice with his beloved family at his side.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by his wife of fifty-nine years, Nancy, in 2015; five siblings, Richard and Robert Henderson, Marjorie Crawford, Peggy Welch, and Marion Scheich; and two granddaughters, Ashley Essex and Chelsie Little.
To cherish his memory Bill leaves three children, Kay (Barry) Little and Jan (Chris) Essex both of Monroe; and Bill Henderson of Phoenix, Arizona; a sister, Janet Henderson of Monroe; six grandchildren, Katie (Jeff) LeBrun, Stacie (Josh) Woods, Christopher (Tisha), Ryan (Jen), Brennan, and Matthew Essex; eleven great grandchildren, Logan, Lacie, Aiden, Oliver, Jaxton, Joslyn, Avery, Mila, Penelope, Isabelle, and Mason; and his cat, Whiskers.
William will lie in state from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Scott Street, Monroe. A Worship Service celebrating his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Potts officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn for burial. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Monroe County Humane Society or the Lacie Lynn Little Education Fund. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.