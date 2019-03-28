|
William "Ron" Baxter, age 71, of Monroe, MI, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He had been in declining health for the past year.
Born May 4, 1947, in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late William "Bill" and Evelyn (Decruydt) Baxter. Following graduation from Catholic Central High School in 1965, Ron was employed by Ford Motor Company at the Monroe plant. He retired as a tool and die maker after 35 years of service.
Ron enjoyed spending time on and around water. Being a life member of Monroe Boat Club, he had countless boating adventures with friends and their families through the years. Many of his winter vacations involved cruises and warm weather vacation spots. Ron enjoyed daily bicycle rides through Monroe. He was also a member of Monroe Moose Family Center #884 for many years.
To cherish his memory, Ron leaves two sisters: Pam (Ron) Smock and Connie (Bo) Jones; and two brothers: Terry (Veronica) Baxter and Greg (O'Neil Walker) Baxter. In addition to his siblings, Ron will be dearly missed by his companion, Mary Wickenheiser.
In accordance to his wishes, cremation has taken place. An informal celebration of life memorial service will be held on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Monroe Moose Lodge 884, located at 1320 Macomb St. Monroe, MI 48162.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. Patrick Catholic School, located at 2970 W Labo Carleton, MI 48117.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family can be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 28, 2019