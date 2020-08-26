William T. Bressler, age 92 of Monroe, passed away peacefully at 6:03 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
Born November 8, 1927, in Monroe, Bill was the son of the late Roy and Rose (Pfluge) Bressler. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1945 and married Isabelle D. Curley on May 30, 1947 at St. Michael Catholic Church. She preceded him in death a few months ago on April 19, 2020. From this union came the blessing of five children.
Bill had a long and diversified working career. It began at the GM Chevrolet plant in Toledo. He then owned and operated Bressler's Standard Service in Monroe and Taylor. After that, Bill and Isabelle co-owned and operated Beach Auto Supply on N. Dixie Hwy for several years. In his later years, Bill worked at Premier Industries until retiring, afterward becoming a greeter at Walmart.
Bill is a former member of St. Anne Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling with his wife, wintering in Florida, and vacationing at their cabin in Northern Michigan during the summer.
Bill is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Bressler and Rosemarie (Henry) Meyer, both of Monroe; a sister, Carol Bausman of Monroe; five grandchildren: Gary (Kim) Cox, Thomas (Karla) Meyer, Barbara Ray, Brenda West, and Carrie (William) Beaudrie; ten great-grandchildren: Elizabeth (Thomas) Bowden, John Charles West, II, Reginald (Brook) West, Kenneth (Hailey Qassis) Ray, Emily (Hunter) Ray, Nicholas (Hannah Haise) Beaudrie, Lauren Meyer, Samantha (Kyle Slatten) Beaudrie, Julia Meyer, and Courtney Beaudrie; three great-great-grandchildren: Ariana Bowden, Nathan West and Ellie Slatten; three step-great-grandchildren, one step-great-great-grandchild; any many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife Isabelle, Bill was also preceded in death by two sons, William Bressler Jr., and Michael Bressler; a daughter, Theresa Cox; brother, Raymond (Ruth) Bressler; sister, Ellene (James) Francisco; son-in-law, David Cox; brothers-in-law, Keith Bausman and Lyle Curley, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Twila (William) Ready.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Bacarella Funeral Home. All visitors are reminded to comply with current facial covering protocol. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Deacon Michael Stewart of St. Mary Catholic Church officiating. Private burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
