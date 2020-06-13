William T. "Terry" Pursley, age 65, of Monroe, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in his home with his loving family at his side. He had been seriously ill for the past 10 weeks.
Born May 20, 1955, in Monroe, Terry was the son of the late William and Ruth (Curson) Pursley. He married Maria A. Emerson on September 25, 1981, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
A 1973 graduate of Monroe High School. Terry was employed by Ford Motor Company in Milan for 28 years, retiring in 2008. He enjoyed sports of all kinds and was especially a University of Michigan Wolverine fan.
Terry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Maria Pursley; son, David (Danielle) Pursley of Dundee, MI; brother, Michael (Michelle) Pursley of Monroe; and his two treasured and adored grandchildren, McKenna and Gage Pursley.
In addition to his parents, Terry was also preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Pursley.
Cremation will take place with burial at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Bacarella Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with Deacon Michael Stewart of St. Mary Catholic Church officiating.
For anyone wanting to make a donation in memory of Terry, his family suggests supporting any hospice organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Born May 20, 1955, in Monroe, Terry was the son of the late William and Ruth (Curson) Pursley. He married Maria A. Emerson on September 25, 1981, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
A 1973 graduate of Monroe High School. Terry was employed by Ford Motor Company in Milan for 28 years, retiring in 2008. He enjoyed sports of all kinds and was especially a University of Michigan Wolverine fan.
Terry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Maria Pursley; son, David (Danielle) Pursley of Dundee, MI; brother, Michael (Michelle) Pursley of Monroe; and his two treasured and adored grandchildren, McKenna and Gage Pursley.
In addition to his parents, Terry was also preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Pursley.
Cremation will take place with burial at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Bacarella Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with Deacon Michael Stewart of St. Mary Catholic Church officiating.
For anyone wanting to make a donation in memory of Terry, his family suggests supporting any hospice organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 13, 2020.