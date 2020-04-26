|
William V. "Bill" Marion, age 82 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon.
Bill was born in Jellico, Tenn. on April 27, 1937 to the late George and Pearl (Kirby) Marion. He was united in marriage to Shirley Lawson on June 16, 1956 and she preceded him in death on July 27, 2019.
Bill enjoyed playing music, riding horses, cookouts and enjoyed watching old Western movies. But most of all he was a family man, loved being around his children especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Alma (Kevin) Gall; Diana (Bob) Maynard; Wesley (Sabrina) Marion; Cheryl Merrill; grandchildren, Dustin (Betsy) Gall; Daniel (Christy) Gall and Emily and Drew Clifton; sisters, Carolyn Bryant; Wayne (Paul) Knapp; daughter-in-law, Lori Marion and his constant four-legged companion "Smokey."
He was preceded in death by his son, Vester Marion; and brothers Harold and Donnie Marion.
Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services and burial will be private for the family at Winameg Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 Co. Rd. J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or the Colorado Horse Rescue, 10386 N. 65th St., Longmont, CO., 80503, in Bill's memory.
There will be a memorial service to be held at a later date to celebrate Bill's life.
