William Joseph Vallie was born on May 26, 1929 in Ecorse, Michigan. He was the only child born from the union of his parents: the late Urban Joseph Vallie and the late Mary (Sharon) Vallie. While attending Ecorse High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and he proudly served his country including serving in the Military Police in Hawaii and serving in the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1951. He remained active in the Veterans Affairs and served as a past Commander for the American Legion Post 67 for many years and was named Michigan's Veteran of the Year in 1972.
He met and married the love of his life: the former Wilma Jane Erving on May 27, 1950 and it was from this union that came the birth of three children. Alongside his wife, they stayed in Lincoln Park where he worked hard to support his family in Maintenance and Blight Enforcement for the City until retiring in Tamarac, Florida.
Prior to retirement, he enjoyed trips to Northern Michigan where they spent countless hours at their cabin with family and friends. They also enjoyed going on cruises to various destinations and he cherished time spent with his family and those he loved.
William was a loving husband; a caring father and grandfather and he will be deeply missed by his family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
William Joseph Vallie Sr., age 90 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Alice Lorraine Care Center in Monroe. His passing is preceded by his wife of 68 years: Wilma Jane Vallie and his parents. To cherish his memory, he leaves his children: William Vallie Jr., Sandra (Pat) Williams and James Vallie; his grandchildren; Aaron (Lindsey) Vallie, David (Melissa) Vallie, Allison (Evan) Gainey and Katelyn (Matt) Reaume; his great grandchildren: Jackson Vallie, McKinley Reaume, Adley Reaume, Vivian Gainey and Camden Gainey and many other extended family members and friends.
Friends may gather on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service from 3 p.m. until a Celebration of His Life at 7 p.m. with Revered Taek Kim from Carleton United Methodist Church. Burial will take place privately at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock. The family would like to thank the loving staff at Alice Lorraine Care Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carleton United Methodist Church or Promedica Hospice. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 30, 2019