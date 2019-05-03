Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Wilma Beatrice "Bea" Johnson


1929 - 2019
Wilma Beatrice "Bea" Johnson Obituary
Wilma Beatrice "Bea" Johnson, 89, of Monroe passed peacefully to the gates of heaven on Wednesday afternoon May 1, where she was greeted with a rainbow and reunited with her beloved husband of 61 years, Hugh and son, Rob. Born May 27, 1929 in Tazewell, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William and Ethel (Baker) Bull. She married Hugh C. Johnson on October 24, 1949 and moved to Monroe in 1952 to raise their family.
Bea's family was her life and while she never worked outside of the home she worked hard raising their six children. Her faith was important to her and she was a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church in Monroe.
In addition to her husband, Hugh, and son, Rob, she was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Doyle. Bea is survived by children David (Annette) Johnson of Monroe, Ricky Johnson and Donald Johnson, of Monroe, and daughters Mary (James) Howe of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and Lynn (Mark) Grummon of Monroe, twelve grandchildren: Brad Johnson, Mark Johnson, Matt, Amy, Tim (Andrea) and Kelly (David) Johnson, Robbie Johnson, Sarah (Jon) Waidelich, Emily Howe, Mike (Julie) Frazer, Nick and Elizabeth Grummon, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A brother, Wayne, of Tazewell, Tennessee also survives.
Family will receive visitors at Rupp Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5 from 2 – 6 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6. Pastor Bob Wood of Heritage Baptist Church will preside. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
While she will be missed dearly, we know she has been reunited with our father and grandfather and brother Rob. Flowers and other items are gratefully declined. To those wishing to, contributions in her memory are suggested to Heritage Baptist Church or a charity of donor's choice.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Wellspring Lutheran Home Monroe and Dr. Kabir's office, and to the nurses and staff from ProMedica Hospice for their care and support. Their help during our mother's illness is greatly appreciated.
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2019
