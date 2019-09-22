Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Wilma Blontella Braden


1929 - 2019
Wilma Blontella Braden Obituary
Wilma Blontella Braden, age 90 of LaSalle, MI passed away peacefully Saturday September 21, 2019.

Friends and family are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Monday September 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be held at Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Cindy Semran officiating. Interment will follow at LaSalle Township Cemetery.

Born March 29, 1929 in Speedwell, TN, Wilma was the daughter of the late Pryor and Lou (Edwards) Lambert. On September 23, 1952, she married Milton Braden in Speedwell, TN. Milton and Wilma relocated to Monroe in 1959. Sadly, he passed away on March 13, 2011. They celebrated 58 years of marriage with one another. In her spare time, Wilma enjoyed making rose crepe flowers and spending time with her family.

Wilma is survived by two sons: David Braden of Ida, MI and Rick Braden of LaSalle, MI; two daughters: Anita (Vern) Daniel of LaSalle, MI and Linda (John) Kandler of Monroe. She also leaves six grandchildren: Sherry (Steve) Ely, Jason (Karen) Daniel, Chris Kandler, Ben (Sara) Kandler, Phil Braden, and Elizabeth Braden; as well as eight great-grandchildren: Luke Ely, Ciera Ely, Rebekah Daniel, Nicole Daniel, Ryan Daniel, Dylan Kandler, Jacob Kandler, and Oscar Kandler.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Walter Lambert and Alba Lambert; as well as four sisters: Lola Braden, Marie Maddox, Cassie Braden, and Hettie Morgan.

Memorial donations are suggested to .

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 22, 2019
