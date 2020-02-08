|
|
Wilma Christine Chesney
July 24, 1924-Feb. 6, 2020
Wilma Christine Kitts was born in Powels Station, Tennessee, on July 24, 1924. She was one of three children born from the union of the late Adron Kitts and the late Flossie (Sexton) Kitts. She made her way to Michigan in the early 1950's.
Wilma would marry the love of her life, Gordon Chesney, on June 28, 1942, in Rossville, Georgia. From this union the couple would be blessed with the birth of seven children. Caring for her large family was Wilma's focus first and foremost.
Cooking was always one of Wilma's favorite activities. She made wonderful chicken and dumplings and fabulous desserts. Wilma would bake Christmas cut-out cookies and candies and give them as gifts to pharmacy workers, family doctors and her daughter's workplace.
Wilma had a large yard and loved to cut the grass herself. For many years she would walk behind her push mower to accomplish this task. With her ear buds in, she most recently continued this undertaking from the comfort of a ride-along mower, listening to her favorite tunes.
Wilma loved Sundays when her girls would visit. These visits would be affectionately called "holding court" by the daughters. The family would share stories of happenings in their lives, laugh together, and share spinach dip that Wilma would prepare. Wilma also loved shopping trips with her girls. Throughout her life, Wilma, loved animals, and she particularly was fond of small dogs.
Wilma Christine Chesney, age 95, of LaSalle, passed away at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her beloved husband: Gordon on October 1, 2008; two daughters: Johnnie Ann Tooley and Barbara Jean Kehrer; son: Chris Chesney; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister: Geneva Harmond; and brother: Don Kitts.
To cherish her memory, she leaves four daughters: Betty Jo Kirkenbush, Rexine (Danny) Langford, son-in-law: Gary Tooley of LaSalle, Patricia (Joseph) Simmons, all of LaSalle, and Cathy Sue Vandercook of Monroe; nineteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 7:00 pm also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020