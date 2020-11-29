Wilma ""Dean"" Meeks, age 94, of Southgate, passed away November 23, 2020. Born January 24, 1926, in Boaz, Alabama, to the late James O. and Myrtle (Strawn) Robertson.
Loving wife of the late Wilmer. Dear mother of Tony (Janet) Bianchi, Vicki Paschke, Donna (Wayne) Meeks-Sisto, the late James (Jean) Hollis, and George Meeks. She was a proud Nanny of 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Twp., MI
