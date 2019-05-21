Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Yolanda Durocher

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Yolanda (Cardella) Durocher, age 92, of Monroe, died peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, May 17, 2019. God touched many lives through Yolanda's words of encouragement, guidance and kind and gentle ways.

A private Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church was held for immediate family members with Rev. Fr. Henry Rebello, Pastor of the Church. A private entombment took place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.

Yolanda was born on June 4, 1926, in Monroe and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Egla (DiSabatino) Cardella. She married Robert Durocher on October 27, 1945, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Yolanda was very active in her community. She volunteered at Mercy Memorial Hospital (ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital) in the operating room waiting room providing support, confidentiality and referrals for patients and their families. Yolanda also volunteered at St. Anne Primary School (now closed), St. Mary Academy (St. Mary Catholic Central High School) and St. Anne Church for various functions.

Yolanda enjoyed being an active participant in her Pinnacle Club, sewing, crafts, dancing, singing, camping and supporting her three girls.

Surviving are her three daughters: Vickie (Michael) Landt of Tecumseh, Michigan, Cindy (Michael) Bucholtz of Ludington, Michigan and Bobbi (Kenneth) Marshall of West Bloomfield, Michigan; eight grandchildren: Michelle (Landt) Chaka, Eric Landt, Ryan Landt, Michael Landt, Londi Bucholtz, Michael Bucholtz, Kenneth Calvin Marshall and Andrew Marshall; six great-grandchildren: Abigail Chaka, Liam Chaka, Levi Landt, Laila Landt, Michael Zordan Bucholtz, and Sophia Zordan Bucholtz.

In addition to her parents, Yolanda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Durocher and three brothers: Esilio Cardella, Anthony Cardella and Gabriel Cardella.

Memorial contributions in Yolanda's memory are suggested to St. Anne Catholic Church, Arbor Hospice (https://www.arborhospice.org/) or the Dementia Society (https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate).

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries