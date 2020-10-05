1/1
Yvonne C. Mullin
1925 - 2020
Yvonne Claire Mullin, age 95, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from complications following surgery at Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. She had been under the care of hospice since August 2020.
Yvonne or also known as "Vonnie" was born on May 20, 1925, in Monroe. She was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Clara (Zimmerman) McInnis. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Catholic Church in Monroe where she attended grade school. Vonnie also attended St. Mary's Academy and graduated with the class of 1943. After graduating, she worked as a secretary at the Monroe Auto Equipment Company, now called Tenneco.
In 1947, Yvonne married the love of her life: Joseph H. Mullin. They raised a family of five children and celebrated 25 wonderful years together before Joe's passing in 1976.
For many years, Vonnie was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. She later took a job with the Monroe Cooperative Extension Service, where she was the office manager until her retirement in 1987.
Yvonne was a strong Christian woman who was a long-time member of St. Michael's Catholic Church of Monroe. She also participated in being a member of the church Altar Society, their choir, St. Vincent De Paul Society, and as a Eucharistic Minister.
Past times included working in her garden. She loved flowers and in particular; lilies, roses, and scented geraniums were her favorite. She was a life long avid reader (like her father), her favorite writer being Thomas Merton, a Trappist Monk. Vonnie was also highly creative person who wrote poetry, painted landscapes, was a gifted seamstress, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Yvonne had always possessed a strong and amazing faith. She had an exceptional artistic spirt and a beautiful nurturing heart. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Vonne will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.
During the last summer of her life, Yvonne, an only child, often said "the only thing she wanted all her life was children and a family of her own." She was grateful to God for blessing her with all she had wanted and more.
Beloved mother of Patrick (Sharon) Mullin, Melinda Mullin, Amy (Dennis) Bullen, and Laurie (Robert) Sharkus. Loving grandmother of Erin, Megan, Wendy, Eric, Trevor, Jessica, Ian, Noah, Katie, Kerry, and Sean. Great grandmother of Tiffany, Maliek, Ryan, Elliot, Henry, Claire, Ezra, Isabella, Aidan, Juliet, and Felicity.
Proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Mullin, sons, Scottie and Michael Mullin; parents, Clara and Cornelius McInnis; and a brother, Mackie McInnis.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at the concluding of viewing at 7:00 PM. Officiating is Fr. Kishore Babu Battu. Cremation will conclude services with burial of cremains at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences or words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
OCT
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Thank You.
