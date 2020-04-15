|
Yvonne (Bonnie) Theresa Brown (Dermanelian), daughter of Sateneeg (Clara) Dermanelian, was born in Hollywood, CA, on October 29, 1935, and died at St. Joseph's Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI, on April 11, 2020.
Bonnie earned Magna Cum Laude honors in both Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Eastern Michigan University (EMU) at age 51 and 61, respectively, in Technical Writing and Communications. Following her MA graduation, she was gifted by her family with a slalom water ski which she was thrilled to use for many years at her dream home on Belleville Lake. She encouraged all who would lend an ear to further their education. She worked for Horiba Instruments International; Depuy, Inc.; Madison Madison International of Michigan; Detroit Edison as a technical writer for the engineers at the Fermi II Nuclear Power Plant; bookkeeper for Dundee TV and Appliance; and was a leading member of the choir at Dundee's St. Irene's Church.
She was a prolific and published writer and poet, and, as a journalist, conducted many interviews of notable people for EMU's Connection Magazine as Business and Finance Editor, as well as her local newsletter, the Belle Harbor News.
Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved sewing clothes for her family, cooking, baking, keeping an immaculate house, and was a meticulous perfectionist in all her activities. She also loved entertaining guests, walking her dog, swimming, boating, water skiing, and traveling, having visited nearly all 50 states and over 25 foreign countries.
Her favorite saying was, "We are so blessed!" She always saw the positive potential in all people and encouraged them to be their best.
Bonnie was a woman of great faith and, as a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Belleville, MI, was a cantor, soloist, and sang in the choir. Music was her "heart" and she sang professionally in weddings, funerals, and other community gatherings, singing and acting in community plays.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Dermanelian, and grandson, Taylor Gerard Brown. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald August Brown; sister, Lorraine May; brothers David (Christine) Dermanelian and Dennis Dermanelian; sister-in-law, Marilyn Dermanelian; children Jeff (Chandra) Brown, Cindy (John) Van Vleet, Debbie (Pete) Mokris, Doug (Lori) Brown, and Todd (Christina) Brown; and 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved canine companion, Taco.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the at act.alz.org/site/Donation, or 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020