Zen Thomas Mozingo, "The Lawn Mower Man," age 83 of Monroe, passed away peacefully Wednesday July 10, 2019.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday July 15 at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held the following day Tuesday July 16 at 11 a.m. at Rupp Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Bryant officiating. Entombment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery Monroe.
Born August 28, 1935 in Sharps Chapel, TN, he was the son of the late Charles and Linda (Shoffner) Mozingo. On October 26, 1953, Zen married Cora Sue Suttles in Tazewell, TN. They celebrated 49 years of marriage with one another. She passed away in September of 2003.
Zen worked as a press operator for Ford Motor Company Woodhaven where he started in 1966. He retired in 1994. Zen was his real name but many knew him as "The Lawn Mower Man". He loved working on lawn mowers and could often service all lawn mower related issues successfully. Through the years, Zen enjoyed fishing Lake Erie for walleye and crappie. Zen also liked playing pool with his friends and family. Most importantly, Zen enjoyed the company of his children and spending time with his grandchildren.
Zen is survived by four sons: Bryan Mozingo of Monroe, Chuck Mozingo of Monroe, Zack Mozingo of Monroe, and Chris (Melissa) Mozingo of Dundee, MI; and a sister: Eula Unsworth of Ypsilanti, MI. Zen also leaves behind five grandchildren: Niki Bussell, Cassidy Mozingo, Chantelle Mozingo, Matt Mozingo, Jillian Mozingo, and six great-grandchildren. Zen will be dearly missed by several nieces and nephews as well.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Glen Mozingo, Johnny Mozingo, JC Mozingo, and Silas Mozingo.
Memorial donations may be made to Union Street Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in Monroe News on July 13, 2019