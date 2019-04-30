|
|
Zora Paich was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, on January 5, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Rudy and Anna (Blazincich) Paich. At the age of 18 she moved to the Dundee area.
Zora married the love of her life, Michael Spewock, on November 12, 1955. From this union would come the blessing of five children. Zora was an extremely hard worker and cared for the needs of her family as a homemaker, but she also provided by working outside the home. For many years she looked after the family's 20 acres of vegetable garden. She would often sell the harvest at the Eastern Market in Detroit. She had also been employed at a factory in Milan, a Saline plastic factory, and Ford Motor Company.
After Michael passed away in 2005, Zora became much more outgoing and social. She was very involved in the Dundee Area Senior Citizens and her church - the Dundee United Methodist Church - volunteering countless hours to various ministries.
Zora Spewock, age 93, of Dundee passed away at Cambrian Assisted Living on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 6:21am. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, her passing was preceded by a son: Alex in 1956, step grandson: Joshua Adam in 2015, sisters and brothers-in-law: Helen (Edward) Mandelka, Christina Paich, Mary (Ray) Elwart, Florence (Eugene) Latocki, Catherine (Eugene) Leschinski, Edward Beldner, and Gary Knowlton.
To cherish her memory she leaves four children: James (Diane) Goodridge of Ida, Kathleen (James) Fairchild of Dundee, Donna (Marty) Godin of Brooklyn, and Annie (Mark) Trudeau of Florida; five grandchildren: Thomas (Amy) Goodridge, Abigail Goodridge, Amy (David) Funk, Dawn (Jason) Puhl, and Jill (Todd) Vajcner; nine great-grandchildren: Sophia Goodridge, Parker Goodridge, Kyle Funk, Derek Funk, Elizabeth Evans, Gavin Puhl, Olivia Puhl, Ariana Vajcner, and Travyn Vajcner; seven siblings: Marie Beldner, Ameila (James) Leach, Alexander Paich, Michael (Joyce) Paich, Annie Knowlton, Joseph Paich, Steven Paich; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00pm-8:00pm and on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00am at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home); 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 11:00am on Thursday with Reverend Brad Luck pastor of Dundee United Methodist Church officiating. Procession will follow to Maple Grove Cemetery for burial.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Dundee United Methodist Church or Dundee Area Senior Citizens Center. Online guests may visit www.coverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 30, 2019