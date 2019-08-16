|
|
A. David Parnie
Sept 23, 1939 - Aug 9, 2019
Pacific Grove
A. David Parnie September 23, 1939 to August 9, 2019. After a wonderful life lived on his terms David passed away peacefully at home with his two daughters at his side.
Alexander David Parnie Jr, was born in Queens, New York. He grew up in Birmingham, Michigan. After graduating from high school David attended Bowdoin College in Maine. David graduated from law school at Stanford University in 1964. After graduation he went on to enter the US Navy and was stationed at Treasure Island during the Vietnam War. David was always proud to say that during his tenure he protected the island, with no invasions occurring on his watch.
After service to his country David settled on the Monterey Peninsula, eventually opening his own law practice; where he ultimately became one of Monterey County's preeminent lawyers. David loved being a lawyer. He was former President of the Monterey County Bar Association and a Chief Gibson award winner. He was always willing to share his experience and knowledge with other lawyers. He treated everyone he encountered with dignity and respect. His legacy as a lawyer will continue through all of the lawyers he mentored during his fifty years of practice.
David was predeceased by his wife Gloria. He leaves behind his two daughters: Carrie (Jay) Heard and grandchildren Julianna and William; Amy Jensen, grandsons Kyle, Blake and Brody and their father, Greg Jensen; his two stepsons Ben (Julie) Wilson and John (Kathryn) Wilson. His sisters Ann Frobose and Pat Wahlen; also a wealth of attorneys who practiced with and against him, all of whom are better for having experience his kindness and camaraderie in the legal profession.
A celebration of David's life will be held on September 22. Time and details to be determined.
View the online memorial for A. David Parnie
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 16, 2019