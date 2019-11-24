Monterey Herald Obituaries
Adelaida Macalisang Gatdula


1928 - 2019
Adelaida Macalisang Gatdula Obituary
Adelaida Macalisang Gatdula
January 6, 1928 - November 21, 2019
Marina
Adelaida M. Gatdula, age 91, passed away at her home on Thu., Nov. 21, 2019.
Aida was born on Jan. 6, 1928 in the Philippines to Diego and Rosario Macalisang. She retired from Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula after 25 years of service. She is survived by her five children: Lydia Maraj, Jose Gonzalo Gatdula, Edgardo Gatdula, Elizabeth Farris and Edna Gomez. She has 14 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren and 3 brothers.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
