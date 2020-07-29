1/1
Adeline Kohn
1920 - 2020
{ "" }
Adeline Kohn
Sept. 12, 1920 - July 24, 2020
Pebble Beach, CA
Adeline Lieberman Kohn passed away July 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Chicago, Il., the only child of Yetta and Frank Lieberman. She graduated Northwestern University with a B.S. in Education. She was married to LeRoy Kohn.
Adeline received much love and happiness from her three sons, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Congregation Beth Israel, Hadassah, The Food Bank of Monterey County, Hospice Foundation, or Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jul. 29, 2020.

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jul. 29, 2020.
