Adeline KohnSept. 12, 1920 - July 24, 2020Pebble Beach, CAAdeline Lieberman Kohn passed away July 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Chicago, Il., the only child of Yetta and Frank Lieberman. She graduated Northwestern University with a B.S. in Education. She was married to LeRoy Kohn.Adeline received much love and happiness from her three sons, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.Memorial contributions may be sent to Congregation Beth Israel, Hadassah, The Food Bank of Monterey County, Hospice Foundation, or Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.