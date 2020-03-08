|
Agnes Silva
November 7, 1934 ~ March 3, 2020
Pacific Grove
Agnes Silva, 85, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank; her children, Lorene (Dave), Beverly (Sky), Frank and Karen; her grandchildren, Sam, Rachelle, Sara, John-Charles, Skye-Marie (Josh), Michael and Abram (Stephanie) and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place this Wednesday, March 11 at The Paul Mortuary Chapel in Pacific Grove, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Angela Merici Church, also in Pacific Grove, on Thursday, March 12 at 10:00 AM followed by burial at El Carmelo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to VNA & Hospice, PO Box 2480, Monterey, 93940. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign the guest book for Agnes and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020