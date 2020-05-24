Dr. Albert G. Giordano
Jan 18, 1925 - May 13, 2020
Fairfield
Dr. Albert G. Giordano, Ph.D., a long-time resident of the Monterey Peninsula, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, at his assisted living center in Fairfield, CA. He was 95. Al was born in Mendocino, Calabria, Italy, on January 18, 1925, and emigrated to his hometown, Monaca, PA, when he was 3 years old. After graduating from Monaca High School in 1943, Al left the very next day after graduation to proudly serve in the US Navy in World War II. After the war ended, Al attended Mt. Mercy College in Pittsburgh, PA, St Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, and graduated from Arizona State University in 1950. He was awarded Master Degrees from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952 and Indiana University in 1954. He earned his Ph.D. Degree from the University of Ottawa, Canada, in 1967.
After teaching at Indiana University, DePaul University, Butler University, and Arizona State University, Al moved from Phoenix, AZ, with his wife Jackie and his two young sons, Greg and Jim, to Monterey in 1958, to teach business education courses at Monterey Peninsula College (MPC). Except for a two-year stint as a Professor and the Director of Business Education Programs at the University of New Mexico, Al taught at MPC until his retirement in 1987, becoming thereafter a Professor Emeritus at MPC. Al's students always played an important role in Al's research and computer work, to whom he was affectionately known as "Dr. G."
Al is the author of over 15 business books including 2 business dictionaries. Al also participated in numerous educational conferences, both in the US and internationally, and served in many professional organizations over the years. Al served as the President of the US chapter of the International Society for Business Education. During his teaching career, Al served as Faculty Advisor to the Newman Clubs – Catholic Students. Al also was a member of the Carmel Council of the Knights of Columbus, where in 1984 he served as the State Coordinator for California of the Father Junipero Serra, Mission to Mission Pilgrimage to all 21 California missions. For many years, Al served as a volunteer as a Serra Historian, completing research, writing, and publication of The History of Serra International – 75 years of Service to the Catholic Church. Al also recently wrote and published another book on Father Junipero Serra, The Trilogy of the Life of Blessed Junipero Serra, in 2014 and which was the result of his 40 years of research on all of the California Missions. In 2016, Al published a revised version of this book to include Father Serra's canonization as a saint by Pope Francis in Washington, D.C., which Al was fortunate to be able to attend its celebration.
Al was preceded in death by his first and beloved wife, Jackie Duffey, who died at the age of 49, and their daughter, Barbara, who died at the age of 40, both of whom succumbed to the terrible, debilitating Huntington's Disease. Al is survived by his other loving children, his sons Greg and Jim and daughter Maria Licoscos, Jim's wife Wendi, and granddaughters Jackie Licoscos and Siena and Gianna Giordano. Al is also survived by his second wife, Pauline, and her daughter and husband, Tammy and Brady Jens, and their 2 daughters, Abby and Ally Jens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory are requested to be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, https://hdsa.org/. Interment will be private at the family crypt at the San Carlos Catholic Cemetery-Mausoleum in Monterey. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, no Roman Catholic funeral mass will be able to be held but the family hopes to eventually schedule and hold a memorial mass and reception at the Carmel Mission once circumstances permit.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 24, 2020.