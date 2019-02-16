Albert Virgil Santini

December 30, 1928 - February 08, 2019

Pacific Grove, CA

Albert "Big Al" Virgil Santini, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 8th at his home surrounded by family.

Big Al, as he was known after coaching and teaching on the Monterey Peninsula for over 50 years, was a constant figure in Pacific Grove going on long walks and enjoying the beauty of the peninsula. He was born in North Charleroi, Pa in 1928, the beloved son of Naomi and Albert Santini. He was honorably discharged from United States Navy in 1952.

While he always said he "wasn't a smart man" Big Al went on to earn his master's degree in education and had an impact on many Pacific Grove residents' lives as an educator and coach. He coached football, basketball and later said he most enjoyed coaching girls Softball, winning several league championships. He loved coaching and will forever be coach to thousands of Pacific Grove alumni.

Big Al will be remembered as a good son, husband, father, teacher and longtime coach. He was proud of his military service and was most happy with a fishing pole in his hands. He joins his beloved Genie who passed in 2015.

Big Al is survived by sons Clay (Linda), Chris, Stepson's Ben Lazare (Heather) and Zach Lazare (Coti); granddaughter's Ashley (Tommy) and Hailey (Caleb), Elodie and Tallulah; grandson's Ryan, Christopher, Richard and Jack. And many special friends who made his later years comfortable.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the in memory of Patricia G Santini.

Mission Mortuary

Monterey, CA





