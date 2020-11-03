Alex GonzalesSept. 2, 1927 - Oct. 4, 2020CarmelAlex Gonzales, well-known artist and professor emeritus of Monterey Peninsula College (MPC), passed away at age 93 on Sunday, October 4th at his Carmel home with his beloved wife Gail, at his side.Alex was born in Superior, AZ in 1927. He grew up in Southern California, then moved to San Jose. Alex was drafted into the Army in September 1946 and served with the 61st Field Artillery Battalion in Japan, receiving the World War 2 Victory Medal, and the Army of Occupation Medal. He had a second tour of duty in Germany (1953-54)Alex's passion for art started at an early age – he then took advantage of the GI Bill and advanced his dream of going to art school, graduating from the California School of Fine Arts (now, San Francisco Art Institute) in 1951, the California College of Arts and Crafts (CCAC; now California College of the Arts) in Oakland where he met his first wife Virginia Oller in 1955, and with a MA from San Francisco State University in 1956. Alex joined the faculty of the Art Department at MPC in 1960. He taught painting, figure drawing and design to burgeoning art students over a 30+ year academic career.Alex was a prolific artist, painting in his home studio in Carmel. He was a member of the Carmel Art Association exhibiting there and at other local venues over the last 55 years. Alex exhibited extensively across California and out of state in New York and at the Tacoma Art Museum, Washington where he was recognized as an Outstanding West Coast Artist. He was a frequent juror for exhibitions and donated paintings over the years to fund-raising efforts on the Monterey Peninsula. His work is represented in the permanent collections of the Monterey Museum of Art, the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, and the Monterey Conference Center as well as many corporate and private collections worldwide. Currently, his work is on display at the Carmel Art Association.When Alex was chairman of the Art Department at MPC he met his second wife, Gail Murray, and they were married in 1974. Their honeymoon on a road trip to Guatemala was the first of numerous foreign adventures as they found they were both passionate about travel. Over the years they traveled to thirty-five countries. His genteel personality, acceptance of diverse peoples, love of nature, and grace as a human are all honored by his friends and family.Alex is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gail, stepdaughter Alison Murray, stepson Scott Murray, sister, Rosie Gonzales, nieces Peggy Day, Lorraine Salario, Gayle Gonzales, and nephew Dale Gonzales. In memory of Alex, contributions can be made to The Carmel Art Association, MPC, or the VNA Hospice.