Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Avenue
Seaside, CA 93955
(831) 394-1481
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Avenue
Seaside, CA 93955
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Avenue
Seaside, CA 93955
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Norman


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfred Norman Obituary
Alfred Norman
May 26,1929 - May 19,2019
Seaside
A Seaside resident for 62 years and a dedicated husband and father, Alfred Sylvester Norman passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family May 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was 89 years old.
Alfred was born May 26, 1929, in Cincinnati Ohio, to Joseph and Edell Norman. After high school, he chose to serve his country and embarked on a distinguished 25-year military career where he served in World War II and the Korean War. Later, while stationed in Germany, he met the love of his life, Anneliese, 66 years ago.
After retiring from the military while stationed at Ft. Ord, Alfred decided to stay in the area and raise his family in the city of Seaside. He began a new career working in the golf course industry, which he loved. He excelled through the ranks and became a prominent member of the Northern California Golf Course Superintendent's Association while running two golf courses in the city of Salinas for more than 20 years. Alfred also loved baseball and was a constant presence for decades in Seaside's Pony youth Baseball programs, supporting his and other kids as they excelled on local and travel teams.
Alfred is survived by his wife Anneliese; Daughter Brenda Price (Charles Price); Son's David Norman & Alfred Norman Jr. (Cyndi Carbon-Norman); Grandson Noah Norman; Granddaughter Micaela Salacup-Norman; Grandson Antonio Carbon; Granddaughter Marlena Camarena; Two great-grandkids (Landon & Scarlett Carbon); Sisters Thelma Chester (preceded in death) of Cincinnati, OH, Priscilla Sutton of Cincinnati, OH, & Dorothy James of Haddock, GA.
His life will be celebrated Thursday, May 30th, at Mission Memorial Park and Funeral home in Seaside at 11:30am. Visitation will precede from 10:00-11:15am, followed by burial with military honors.


View the online memorial for Alfred Norman
Published in The Monterey Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
Download Now