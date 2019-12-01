|
|
Alice Louise Hilton
September 17, 1923 ~ November 20, 2019
Pacific Grove
Alice Louise Hilton passed quietly in her sleep on Wednesday, November 20 at the age of 96. Louise, as she preferred to be called, had a long and interesting life that she led to the fullest. She was a good and loving mother to her two daughters, Macelyn and Sharane, who were raised as happy children. She was also a loving and involved grandmother.
Louise was an iconic Rosie the Riveter who worked on airplanes during WWII. Her story is at the Rosie the Riveter Historical Center in Richmond. Louise was recently interviewed by Sam Farr so her WWII memories could be put in a national archive.
Louise was a passionate Democrat and patriot. When she first moved to Pacific Grove, there was no local Democratic contact. Louise became that person and had a dedicated phone line for this purpose. She was a lifelong member of the Women's Democratic League.
Louise and her late husband were also very involved with the Monterey Elks and she was a member of the Elks Women's Club. Louise was a founding member of the Monterey Bay Aquarium. She was very involved in donating to charities of many kinds, especially veterans' causes and animal rescues. She was an avid dog lover who personally saved many dogs and cats, and was a good fur mommy.
Louise was born in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. She came to Vallejo, California with her family at the age of 17. She and her late husband, George Fayette Hilton III, resided in Pacific Grove since October 1973. She is survived by her daughter, Sharane and son-in-law, Loren; her three granddaughters, Faith, Justine and Celeste, and Faith's four daughters, Alloara, Brianna, Catarina and Dannicka.
With all her heart Louise loved her family, friends, country, and especially loved living in foggy Pacific Grove. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held on December 14th at 11:00 AM at The Little Chapel by-the-Sea in Pacific Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the SPCA of Monterey County, PO Box 3058, Monterey, CA, 93942. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Louise's guest book and leave messages for her family.
View the online memorial for Alice Louise Hilton
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 1, 2019