Alice Mancini
Feb. 27, 1940 - Nov. 13, 2020
Soledad
Alice passed away on Friday Feb. 13th 2020. Alice Mancini (Canales /Sandoval) was born in Gonzales, CA on Feb 27th 1940. She is preceded in death by her parents Margaret Naranjo (Cotta) and Joe Sandoval Sr., also Carlos Naranjo, her stepdad who was a part of her life for many years
Alice was a giving person. She always put other people in front of herself. At a young age she was a single parent raising two children on her own. She put herself through Hartnell College nursing program and proceeded to have a 24 year career as nurse at Natividad hospital. She loved interacting with and helping patients. There are memories from her children when countless times they would have many people say hello to mom and they would ask "who was that?' and she would simply say 'they were a patient of mine'. She touched so many lives with her care.
Alice tirelessly gave of herself to ensure her children had a roof over their head and a home-cooked meal on the table. Sometimes working an additional job to make ends meet. She made many sacrifices to ensure that her children felt loved, encouraged but did not neglect discipline when needed. She also showed by example the rewards of hard work and never complaining. She had a great ability to see things pragmatically.
She always told her children "you can be whatever you want in life, just give it 100% and I will always be proud of you."
Later in her life she married Joe Mancini. She was able to retire from nursing and they embarked on their own business (Salinas Clutch). They both worked hard to build the business and continued with it for over 32 years.
Joe would say many times that customers would ask for mom because she was so endearing with people and made connections. She may have not known the more technical part of clutches, but she knew people. That's what made them and their business a success. They both complimented each other's strengths.
Joe took her children in as his own and has been a dedicated father to them and a dedicated husband to Alice since he came into their lives.
As Alice's health declined over the last few years, Joe has always been by her side to help her through her challenges.
Alice will be missed by her family, friends and extended family. She made an impact that touched many people's lives and lived a life to be proud of.
Alice is survived by her husband Joe Mancini and her two children, Rosemary and Danny (Susan) Canales. Her sister Dolores ( Wes ) Wellman, Grandchildren Crystal (Shimshone) Yacoby -Canales , Cody Canales and as well as extended grandchildren Carly and Marc Moser, Mitchell and Amanda, great grandchildren and numerous other cousins, nephews and nieces.
Alice will be missed greatly by all of the lives that she touched.
A celebration of life for family and friends will take place at a future date.
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com View the online memorial for Alice Mancini